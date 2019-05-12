J&K: Two militants killed in Shopian encounter

Two militants were killed in a pre-dawn encounter between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday. An army spokesperson confirmed that two militants have been killed in the operation.

Kashmir police zone, in a tweet, said, “Exchange of fire between terrorists & security forces at Shopian is underway. The area is under cordon. Details shall follow.”

This is the second operation in the district which has taken place this week. On Friday a militant affiliated with Islamic State Jammu & Kashmir(ISJK) was killed in an encounter in Shopian district.