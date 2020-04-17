J&K: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian district

The encounter broke out around 6.30 am on Friday after militants fired at security forces, which triggered an encounter, said an official. The encounter broke out around 6.30 am on Friday after militants fired at security forces, which triggered an encounter, said an official.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. While police said slain militants were “unidentified”, two families in Shopian have claimed that they were their sons. The families also alleged police didn’t give them the dead bodies.

Officials said the joint forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Dairoo village of Shopian on late Thursday night. The encounter broke out around 6.30 am on Friday after militants fired at security forces, which triggered an encounter, said an official.

On Friday morning, Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter that “two unidentified terrorists” have been killed in the operation and “further details shall follow”. Eyewitnesses said that stone pelting broke out near the encounter site on Friday.

While the J-K Police didn’t release any official statement about the identification of the militants till late Friday night, Superintendent of Police, Shopian, Amritpal Singh told The Indian Express that two slain militants were “unidentified”.

“No [family] approached us as well…so we are burying them somewhere in Baramulla [North Kashmir],” he said.

The families, however, rejected police claims.

“My brother Asif Ahmad Dar called me around 5 am and told me he is trapped inside. My parents are old and I didn’t inform them till 7 am. Then I shared the news that I received a call from Asif. I informed the SHO as well that we have received a call and requested to please hand over the body to us,” said Rafi Ahmad Dar, from Shopian, who said his brother was among the slain militants. “Body has not been given to us and no information has been provided to us,” he added.

Asif went missing from home last year in March and joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. “I don’t know who was else with him at the time of encounter,” said Dar.

Another family from Ganawpora village in Shopian also claimed their son Ashiq Magrey was among the two slain militants. “We came to know from locals that Ashiq was also there. But we didn’t receive any call from him,” said his uncle Abdul Majeed.

He said Ashiq joined militant ranks in end of 2017. “First we went to the local police station around 2.pm today and they said bodies were not brought here. Then we went to Deputy Commissioner’s office but they didn’t let us go inside. A message was sent to DC Sahib that only few people will attend the funeral. They told that we will call if there is any update. The same response was from the DPL Shopian and they didn’t let us go inside….” said Majeed.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Shopian Yaseen Choudhary didn’t respond to multiple calls.

