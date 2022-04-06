scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

J&K: Two militants killed in encounter in Pulwama’s Tral

The two militants have been identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and LeT's Umer Teli alias Talha, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
April 6, 2022 11:38:34 am
Tral encounter, Jammu and kashmir, J&K encounter, Pulwama encounter, LET militant killed, J&K police, india newsThe militants had shifted base to Tral recently, police official added. (Representational Picture)

Two militants of proscribed terror outfits Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

The two militants have been identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and LeT’s Umer Teli alias Talha, a police official said.

He said the duo were wanted in several terror cases, including the killing of a sarpanch in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar earlier this year.

The duo had shifted base to Tral recently, he added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement