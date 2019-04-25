J&K: Two militants killed in encounter in Anantnag

Toggle Menu
Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including one pursuing Bachelor of Physiotherapy, were killed Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched at Bagender Mohalla in Bijbehara area in district Anantnag by police and security forces,” a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said during searches, the militants fired upon the search party which was retaliated, leading to an encounter. “In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” he said.

One of the slain militants has been identified as Safder Amin Bhat (25), a resident of Zirpora in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, the spokesman said adding Bhat was an active militant since May 2017.

The other militant has been identified as Burhan Ahmad Ganaie alias Saifullah (25), who was pursuing Bachelor of Physiotherapy.  A resident of Anantnag district, Ganaie had joined militant ranks in June 2018.

The spokesman said incriminating material like arms and ammunition — including one AK rifle and one SLR rifle — were recovered from the site of encounter.

