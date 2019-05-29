Toggle Menu
J&K: Two militants killed in Anantnag encounterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jk-two-militants-killed-in-anantnag-encounter-5753525/

J&K: Two militants killed in Anantnag encounter

Police officials said that a cordon and search operation was launched by joint forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district, following an input about presence of militants in the area.

anantnag encounter, JK encounter, militants killed encounter, kashmir encounter, JK militancy, anantnag encounters security forces
Last week, former Hizbul Mujahideen militant and chief of Ansar ul Ghazwhat-ul-Hind Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter in Pulwama district.

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Police officials said that a cordon and search operation was launched by joint forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district, following an input about presence of militants in the area.

During the search operation, the police said that militants hiding in Kachwan forest area in the district fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter.

In a tweet later, the police confirmed the encounter had ended and two militants were killed. Arms and ammunition were recovered, said the police.

Last week, former Hizbul Mujahideen militant and chief of Ansar ul Ghazwhat-ul-Hind Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter in Pulwama district.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: Congress renews efforts to get Prakash Ambedkar onboard
2 Jharkhand: 13 personnel injured in IED blasts by Maoists
3 Thrashed for carrying ‘beef’: Victims say didn’t report to police as gau rakshaks gave death threat