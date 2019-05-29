J&K: Two militants killed in Anantnag encounter

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Police officials said that a cordon and search operation was launched by joint forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district, following an input about presence of militants in the area.

During the search operation, the police said that militants hiding in Kachwan forest area in the district fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter.

In a tweet later, the police confirmed the encounter had ended and two militants were killed. Arms and ammunition were recovered, said the police.

Last week, former Hizbul Mujahideen militant and chief of Ansar ul Ghazwhat-ul-Hind Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter in Pulwama district.