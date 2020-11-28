J&K: Two jawans killed in Pak firing at LoC

On Thursday, a junior commissioner officer was killed and a civilian injured in mortar shelling. (File)

Two Army jawans were killed on Friday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Sunderbani area of Jammu district.

Pointing out that the Indian Army responded immediately, Jammu-based Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that two jawans were injured in the cross-border fire. Identifying them as Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh, he said they later succumbed to injuries.

This is the third killing of an Indian soldier in unprovoked Pakistani fire in the last 24 hours in Jammu division. On Thursday, a junior commissioner officer was killed and a civilian injured in mortar shelling and small arms fire from across the LoC in Qasba and Kirin areas of Poonch district. The JCO was identified as Subedar Swatantra Singh.

