J&K: Two held over communal social media clip

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Sunday arrested a local leader of an organisation calling itself “Bharat Raksha Manch” for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a religious head in a video clip on social media. One other person was also held in this connection.

The video clip made by a local news portal—and featuring one Satpal Hind u, a class 7 dropout who is an electrician at a prestigious club in Jammu city—has kept the administration and police in tenterhooks.

Jammu Inspector General of Police, Mukesh Singh, said Satpal, along with one Deepak, has been arrested. The video seemed to have been “maliciously posted to create communal tension’’, said a police spokesperson.

Singh had earlier said: “Cognizance has been taken and a case registered at Jammu. Action under law is under process.”

When contacted, the Bharat Raksha Manch man claimed he was not referring to any religious head, but a revenue official who had been arrested recently.

In the clip, which was later removed by the news portal, Satpal had also talked of an incident where a farmer had hurt a bovine animal eating his crop while trying to scare it off his field. Several people had been later arrested for assaulting the farmer.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal tweeted: “I will not allow anyone to disturb peace of my district. Although this video doesn’t pertain to Reasi, but still authorities have been informed and he is booked under relevant laws as we speak”.

“Anyone forwarding this video on social media shall be booked as well,” she posted, adding that “action has been already taken by the IGP”.

Sher Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the border district of Rajouri, too re-tweeted a post by the Jammu IGP saying that the sensitive video has been taken into cognisance.

