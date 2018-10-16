JK: Two CRPF jawans injured in militant attack on security camp in Pulwama

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, the spokesman added. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, the spokesman added. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

Militants fired upon a security force camp in Pulwama’s Newa in South Kasmir late on Monday night. Two CRPF personnel were injured in the attack. A J&K police statement said the attack was “repulsed” by forces.

The injured jawans have been identified as Amit Kumar and Santosh Bharti of 183 BN CRPF. “Both have been hospitalised for medical treatment,” the police statement added.

According to the police, a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated in the matter.

