J-K: Four civilians killed, several injured in Pakistan firing along IB

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again today after it resorted to heavy shelling along International Border. (Representational Image) Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again today after it resorted to heavy shelling along International Border. (Representational Image)

At least four civilians were killed and nearly 30 others injured in night-long shelling from across the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. Three of the injured are personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), sources said, adding that over three dozen BSF posts from Akhnoor to Samba were hit by Pakistani shelling and small arms fire.

With this, the death toll in hostilities between India and Pakistan in the last one week has risen to 42. Nearly 40.000 people have fled their homes along the border. Many people are staying at camps set up by the administration.

All schools within five kilometres from the border have been closed as well.

Also read | ‘We continue to live in fear… who do we approach for relief’

The current round of mortar shelling from across the border began on Monday, a day after Pakistani Rangers — after suffering heavy casualties in retaliatory fire from BSF troops — requested the Indian side for ceasefire. On Saturday, the firing from troopers found their mark with one of the Rangers, the spokesperson added. To prove its point, BSF had also released a 19-second footage of the thermal imagery showing large scale destruction of Pakistani pickets.

Since May 15, two BSF personnel and four civilians have lost their lives in unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire by Pakistani Rangers along the international border from Hiranagar to R S Pura sectors. Five people including a BSF personal were killed and ten others injured in firing from across the border in Arnia and RvS Pura sectors on Friday alone.

With this, the number of people killed in Pakistani firing along the international border and Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year has risen to 42. Of them, the security personnel killed are 19, sources said.

The trouble had started along the international border in Bobbiyan area of Hiranagar sector during wee hours of May 15 when BSF foiled an infiltration attempt by militants from Pakistan side. A BSF jawan was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers who opened fire to provide cover to militants.

Three days thereafter, on the first day of Ramzan month, Pakistani troops resorted to firing and mortar shelling in Hiranagar and Samba sectors injuring a BSF constable P K Mishra and a civilian Daulat Ram in Bobbiyan area during wee hours of Thursday. The BSF retaliated and the firing stopped after few hours.

Since Sunday, sources said that while BSF have foiled four infiltration attempts along the international border, five militants were seen moving in Bobbiyan area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd