Two army personnel were killed and two others injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Palanwala area in Akhnoor sector on Saturday evening.

Sources said that an army patrol was moving near the Line of Control (LoC) when one of the personnel mistakingly stepped over the landmine. While two personnel died on the spot, another two were injured.

The injured were evacuated to the hospital and condition of one of them was stated to be critical.