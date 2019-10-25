J&K to Supreme Court: Situation has substantially improved

The Jammu and Kashmir administration told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the situation in the state had “substantially improved” and that “barring 8-10 police stations, movement restrictions have been completely removed”.

Advertising

An affidavit filed by the “J&K government” in the top court said that the state has its own “state-specific geopolitical relevance” and the “decisions” pertaining to it “have always been taken considering its longstanding history of terrorism from across the border, helped and abetted by some of the elements within the State in aggravating the same, acting as agents for the vested interest across the border”.

The affidavit was in response to a petition by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, who claimed that she had not been able to publish her paper from Srinagar because of the “communication blackout”.

Justifying the restrictions, the administration said that the “menace of abuse of social media in the State by the anti-Indian forces across the border by spreading fake news, doctored videos and morphed images is so rampant that based upon a situation prevailing at any given point of time such restrictions are required to be resorted to”.

Advertising

It added that the “situation has improved substantially and restrictions initially resorted to are fully or partially lifted”.

Bhasin had demanded that the government produce the orders on the basis of which the restrictions were put in place.

Hearing the plea last time, the court had asked why the Centre was reluctant to share the orders. The state responded that they were administrative orders passed in the interest of national security and that while it had no problem sharing them with the court, the same could not be given to the petitioner, and that the petitioner could not sit in appeal over it.

Following this, the affidavit submitted on Thursday annexed “the reasons and justifications behind passing of such orders are obviously never reflected in the orders as recording such grounds in the order/s would defeat the very object of the order/s”.