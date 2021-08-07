J&K to rename schools after security personnel killed in action

The sources said the office of Divisional Commissioner has sent a letter to all Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division, asking them to identify government schools in villages and municipal wards, which can be renamed.

The J&K administration has decided to rename government schools in the Union Territory after Army, police and CRPF personnel who laid down their lives fighting for the country.

The decision, sources said, was taken as a mark of tribute, during the celebrations of 75 years of Independence, to personnel killed in action.

The letter, signed by Deputy Director (E&S) in the office of Divisional Commissioner, refers to “instructions received from Higher Authority”.

It asked the Deputy Commissioners to constitute a committee at the district level to prepare such details after due verification, adding that the “SSP/ADC/DPO, or AC Panchayat/representative of the Army etc., can be included in the committee to finalise the list’’.