J&K: Three soldiers killed, 4 injured in Pakistan firing

Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons targeting Indian positions, resulting in the killing of two soldiers and injuries to four others. (File)

Three soldiers were killed and four others injured as Pakistani troops initiated firing and mortar shelling on Indian positions along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Kupwara district and Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons,” Defence Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. “Two soldiers fatal and four soldiers injured and being evacuated,” he said.

On Thursday morning, the Pakistani army started indiscriminate firing on the Indian positions in the Naugam sector. Pakistani troops later fired mortars and other weapons targeting Indian positions, resulting in the killing of two soldiers and injuries to four others.

The Army has not identified the deceased soldiers pending information to their families.

Meanwhile, another soldier, Lance Naik Karnail Singh, was killed Wednesday night as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms fire and shelling along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.