Monday, June 29, 2020
COVID19

J&K: Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag

"03 #unidentified #terrorists killed. Identication being ascertained. Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published: June 29, 2020 6:13:18 am
Three unidentified militants were killed in an with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning. According to police, an encounter broke out in the wee hours in the Khulchohar area of district Anantnag.

(This a developing story; more details awaited)

