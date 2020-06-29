J&K: Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag

This a developing story; more details awaited (.Representational Image) This a developing story; more details awaited (.Representational Image)

Three unidentified militants were killed in an with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning. According to police, an encounter broke out in the wee hours in the Khulchohar area of district Anantnag.

“03 #unidentified #terrorists killed. Identication being ascertained. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter.

(This a developing story; more details awaited)

