J&K: Three militants killed in Awantipora

Three militants were killed in an encounter in Awantipora on Tuesday evening — the second in South Kashmir since mobile phone services were restored in the Valley.

While police did not reveal the identity of the militants, sources said they belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

On Tuesday evening, a joint team of J&K Police, Army and paramilitary forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Awantipora after inputs were received about the presence of militants at Rajpora village.

As the joint team was zeroing in on the target house, the hiding militants opened fire. The joint team retaliated, triggering a gunfight in which all the three militants hiding in the village were killed.

“Three terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” stated a police statement. “The identity and the affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained,” it added.

Police said they have recovered “incriminating material, including arms and ammunition” from the encounter site.

On October 8, two militants were killed in an encounter at Brawbhandina village of Awantipora. Both of them were local residents.