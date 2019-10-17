J&K: Three LeT militants killed in Anantnag

Three militants affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed during an operation by joint forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Advertising

Police officers said a cordon- and-search operation was launched at Pazalpora, Bijbehara in Anantnag. Around 5 am, militants fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter.

Kashmir Police said on Twitter that three militants were killed in the encounter. The slain militants were identified as Nasir Chadru, Aqib Hajam and Zahid Hussain.

“Affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Involved in terror crimes as per police records. Arms and ammunition recovered. Case registered,” police tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Advertising

J&K Police stated in a release on Wednesday that DGP Dilbag Singh visited Anantnag to commend the police personnel and security forces for the successful operation in Bijbehara.

The operation was the first in South Kashmir after mobile phone services returned to the Valley.

On October 8, two militants of the LeT were killed in the first encounter between militants and security forces in south Kashmir since the Centre’s decision to scrap J&K’s special status on August 5.