J-K: Three Kashmir residents held with fake currency in Rajouri

State police and security forces in a joint operation Friday arrested three Kashmir residents with fake currency notes at Rajouri district and claimed to have busted a narco-terrorism racket in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

The arrested persons have been identified as Javaid Ahmed, Abdul Rashid and Bilal Ahmed Dar, all residents of Kulgam. Fake currency notes worth Rs 15,100 in denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 500 were seized from Javaid Ahmed, sources said, adding that the other two were travelling with him in the car.

Sources said that the Special Operation Group of police with a team of 38 Rashtriya Rifles under the supervision of Dy SP Pranav Mahajan had laid a naka at Manyal Gali on Thanamandi-Dehra ki Gali road when they signaled the car to stop. The driver attempted to break the naka, but the party managed to stop the vehicle.

Initial investigations revealed that the trio were in link with some drug peddlers in Rajouri and Poonch districts and they had been supplying them drugs and circulating fake currency. The police have registered a case and seized the vehicle.