J&K: Three CRPF jawans dead, one injured in incident of fratricide

Three CRPF personnel were killed and one injured when a Central Armed Police Force personnel, in an incident of fratricide, opened fire inside his camp at Battal Ballia in Udhampur late Wednesday night.

The deceased included Pokarmal of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Yogender Sharma of Delhi’s Maujpur and Umeed Singh of Haryana’s Rewari. Constable Ajit Kumar of Kanpur, who was involved in the shootout, is admitted in a military hospital and is in a critical condition.

Police said the accused shot himself as well. An altercation between the accused and the victims was stated to be the provocation.

However, details were awaited, sources said, adding that all the CRPF personnel belonged to 187 BN. It was yet to be known as to who opened the fire.

Senior CRPF and police officers, including Udhampur SSP Rajiv Pandey, are at the spot.