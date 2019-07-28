J&K: Three civilians injured as Pakistani troops resort to mortar shelling in Poonch

A 10-day old male child was among the three members of a family injured on Sunday evening as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Giving details, police said that apart from child, other injured included his parents. Their names were yet to be known except they appeared to be members of one family who got injured when a shell landed at their house in Shahpur area, it added.

A defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistani troops initiated ceasefire violation with the firing of mortar shells and small arms around 5 pm in Shahpur and Sawjian sectors. The shelling was intense, he said, adding the Indian troops were also retaliating befittingly.

Meanwhile, sources said that Pakistani troops restarted to small arms fire along the LoC in Mendhar sector as well. However, there were no reports of damage or casualty so far.

The situation along the LoC has got escalated following the killing of an Indian soldier in Akhnoor’s Keri Battal area on Monday last and heavy damage inflicted on Pakistani side in retaliation by the Indian troops.

Next day, Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked small arms fire and mortar shelling at various places along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.