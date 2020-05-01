J&K: 3 Army men, 3 civilians injured in cross-border shelling in Uri

Srinagar based defense spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rampur Sector at about 3.30 pm. (Representational Image/File) Srinagar based defense spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rampur Sector at about 3.30 pm. (Representational Image/File)

Three Army men and as many civilians, including a four-year-old child, were injured after heavy cross border shelling took place in Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday. The shelling triggered panic in the villages located along the Line of Control (LoC).

A police official said that shelling started on Friday afternoon. “Three civilians have suffered injuries including a four-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. They were shifted to health facilities for treatment and were discharged after providing treatment,” the officer said.

Srinagar based defense spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rampur Sector at about 3.30 pm.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur sector, district Baramula (J&K). Three soldiers have been injured in the CFV. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” he said in a statement on late Friday evening.

Locals said that heavy shelling took place in the area. “Heavy weaponry was used and it created a lot of panic among the people,” said a resident of Balkote area, a village located close to the LoC in Uri.

Police sources said shelling took place in multiple areas of Uri sector.

The shelling is taking place intermittently, said SDM (Uri) Reyaz Ahmad Malik.

There has been an escalation along the LoC in Kashmir since last month, as both armies exchanged heavy fire several times.

