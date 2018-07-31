J&K: Those creating Hindu-Muslim divide not real Dogras, says Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti with senior PDP leaders on Monday. (PTI Photo) Mehbooba Mufti with senior PDP leaders on Monday. (PTI Photo)

JUST OVER a month after the BJP pulled out of the alliance with the PDP, leading to the fall of her government in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday took on her former ally on a range of issues the saffron party is taking up to critique her.

Indicating support of some BJP leaders from Jammu to the demand to hand over the probe into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu region, Mufti said that those who “carry the Tricolour and support people who have committed crime with a little girl” only to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims are “not real Dogras”.

Mufti’s remarks come days after Choudhary Lal Singh, BJP MLA and a former minister in Mufti’s cabinet, floated a “non-political” organisation named Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan, which is seen as a front to press for his public support to the call for a CBI probe into the Kathua gangrape and murder case.

Addressing her first rally in Jammu, a stronghold of the BJP, since stepping down as chief minister, Mufti said, “What Dogras you are talking about? I want to remind those trying to make it (Kathua case) a Hindu-Muslim issue that a Dogra maharaja had banned the entry of a maharaja of some other state into Jammu and Kashmir since the latter had made certain remarks against a girl. They are the real Dogras, and not those who carry a Tricolour and support those who have committed a crime with a little girl…”

“A rapist is a rapist. He has no religion,” Mufti said in her address to party workers on the occasion of PDP’s foundation day.

Mufti was apparently referring to the “Tiranga rallies’’ taken out by Hindu Ekta Manch activists, supporting the call for CBI probe into the Kathua case by families of the accused. The rally was led by a senior BJP leader and included two then ministers, Lal Singh and Chander Parkash Ganga. Following public outrage, BJP leadership made both ministers to resign.

