J&K: Terror suspect held with two grenades in Bahu Fort area

A night ahead of the oath taking ceremony of newly elected members of the District Development Councils across Jammu and Kashmir, UT Police apprehended a terror suspect in Bahu Fort area here.

Identified as Mohammad Ashraf of Mahore, the suspect, the police said, was associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba. He was, at present, living in Jammu’s Sunjwan area.

Two hand grenades were seized from him, they said, adding that he was tasked to carry out grenade blasts in Jammu city by his handlers in Pakistan.

Giving details, the police said that Ashraf was apprehended by a police naka party doing routine checks of vehicles on the national highway in bye-pass area around 7.30 pm Sunday. The accused, moving in the area under suspicious circumstances, on seeing the police tried to run away, but was apprehended by the police and two grenades seized from his bag.

The timely action by the police has averted possible terror attacks in Jammu city, police said, adding that the Pakistani handler in touch with the accused was in contact with more terror operatives whose search is in progress.

This is the second terror module linked with LeT that has been busted by the Jammu police in the past one week. Earlier, they had busted a similar module linked with TRF (LeT) in which two persons namely Raees Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar R/o Churath, Devsar, Qazigund and Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh R/o Ashmuji, Kulgam were arrested with one AK series rifle, one pistol, two magazines of AK rifle, 60 rounds of AK rifle and 15 rounds of pistol.