J&K terror funding case: ED attaches assets of Watali, kin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1.73 crore belonging to Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and his family members in connection with a case of alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The attached assets consisting of immovable properties worth Rs 1.48 crore in the name of family members of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and balance available in the bank account of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali in Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, New Delhi, worth Rs 25 lakh under the provisions of the PMLA in the ongoing investigations in the case against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Yusuf Shah alias Salahuddin and others,” an ED statement said.

This is the third attachment the ED has executed against Watali, who has been accused by the NIA and ED of being the main conduit between Kashmiri separatists and elements in Pakistan for transfer of funds to allegedly foment trouble in the Valley.