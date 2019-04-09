JK: Suspected militants snatch gun from RSS leader’s security officer, shoot him dead in Kishtwar

Suspected militants Tuesday killed the security officer of an RSS leader by snatching his weapon at a government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar town. The local RSS leader, identified as Chander Kant, was injured in the attack and is critical.

The police have imposed a curfew in the region.

Narrating the sequence of events, IGP Jammu zone M K Sinha said the suspected militants barged into the hospital and snatched the PSO’s weapon. They attempted to fire at the RSS leader. In the ensuing scuffle, the policeman was shot dead while the RSS leader received minor injuries. It is reported that Chander Kant had gone to the hospital for a regular checkup.

This is a developing story. More details awaited