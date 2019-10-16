J&K suppressed orders on ‘communications blockade’, Supreme Court told

The Jammu and Kashmir administration suppressed relevant orders, notifications, etc, under which the “communications shutdown” was “enforced” following amendments to Article 370, Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of Kashmir Times newspaper, has told the Supreme Court.

In a rejoinder affidavit filed in Supreme Court, Bhasin said she had, in a writ petition, sought a direction to J&K administration to produce the orders under which the “communications blockade” was put in place. But no such order was placed before court in the reply affidavit filed by J&K administration, she said.

“An examination of the said orders by this hon’ble court is necessary to test the constitutionality of the same, given the far-reaching impact and debilitating effect of the communication shutdown…” she stated.

The rejoinder stated that J&K aministration’s affidavit was “evasive” and was meant to “avoid a determination on the constitutionality of the relevant orders”. Contending that access to Internet is basic and essential for freedom of speech and expression, she stated that it is also a basic attribute of the right of news reporting.