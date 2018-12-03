J&K student who joined militant ranks returns after appeals from his family

A Jammu and Kashmir youth studying in Noida, who had joined militancy in October, has returned home after appeals from his family.

Without naming him, J&K Police said an individual has been “brought back into the mainstream”. “With the help of family and police an individual has been brought back to the mainstream,” J&K Police tweeted on Sunday.

“He has returned home,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express. “Police compliments the community and the family for their effort, which has helped the boy to come home”.

The police, however, didn’t reveal the name and identity of the student and, in a tweet, requested that his name be withheld “in view of the sensitivity of the matter”.

The 19-year-old’s family said he returned home on Sunday afternoon.

“Within half an hour of his return to his home, a police team turned up at his home and detained him,” the boy’s uncle said. “When he returned home, he was bleeding and couldn’t talk”.

The student went missing a month after he was assaulted by a group of fellow students on his college campus in Noida. A week later, on November 3, an audio message was released on social media in which he announced he had joined the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), adding that he had decided to join the militants the day he was assaulted in college.

Soon after the audio message appeared on social media, his family made a fervent appeal to him, asking him to return home.

The student is the second militant to return to the mainstream after appeals from his family — last year, Majid Khan, a budding footballer-turned-militant, quit the Lashkar-e-Taiba and returned home after his mother’s appeal.