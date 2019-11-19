765 people arrested in J&K for stonepelting since Article 370 abrogation: MHA

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that 765 people were arrested for their involvement in stonepelting incidents in Jammu-Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

“Since August 5, 2019 to November 15, 2019, 765 people have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone pelting/law and order. From January 1, 2019 to August 4, 2019, 361 such cases were registered,” the minister said, replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

In reply to a separate question, Reddy also said that Pakistan has committed 950 ceasefire violations between the months of August and October

“950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019,” he said, replying a written question,” he said.

On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

Reddy also said security forces have identified a large number of “troublemakers, instigators and mob mobilisers” in J&K and various preventive measures taken against them, including detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and preventive arrests.

“Investigation has revealed that various separatist organisations and activists, which are part of the Hurriyat, have been behind the incidents of stonepelting in the Kashmir valley. The NIA has chargesheeted 18 persons in terror-funding cases so far,” he said.

In his reply to another question, Reddy said the Jammu and Kashmir administration had informed that a total of 34,10,219 tourists, including 12,934 foreigners, visited Jammu and Kashmir in the last six months and an income of Rs 25.12 crore was earned through tourism during this period.

The minister said after the abrogation of Article 370, initially, attendance of students was thin in the schools of Jammu and Kashmir, which gradually picked up and at present, stood at 99.7 per cent during the ongoing examination.

On a question related to use of pellet guns since August 5, the minister said pellet guns were used with abundant caution, only to deal with severe law-and-order problems to avoid civilian casualties.

