‘Assembly or panchayat?’: J&K legislators slam law secretary’s letter against statehood resolution

On Monday, Omar Abdullah revealed in the House that the Law Secretary has written a letter to the Speaker, asking him to disallow the CM's resolution on statehood. (ANI Photo)

J&K Law Secretary’s letter to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, saying that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah‘s resolution for immediate restoration of full statehood is sub-judice and should be disallowed, echoed in the Assembly on Tuesday, with a Congress legislator calling it a matter of bureaucratic overreach.

Bandipora MLA Nizamu-ud-din Bhat said it overrides the powers of the Speaker and asked whether the House is a “Legislative Assembly or a Panchayat”.

The letter written by the Law Secretary was routed to the Speaker through the Chief Secretary.

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“The Chief Secretary and the Law Secretary have written a letter, advising against the resolution. This challenges the powers of the Speaker and the government,” Bhat said in the House. “The bureaucrats are challenging the authority of the Speaker. This letter should be made part of the record and discussed in the House. Is this the Legislative Assembly or a panchayat?”