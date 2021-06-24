In key political meet, J&K leaders demand restoration of statehood, PM focuses on delimitation, polls

In a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting to chalk out the future course of political action in Jammu and Kashmir, the leaders from the Union Territory on Thursday raised the demand for the restoration of J&K’s statehood before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meet at PM’s official residence in Delhi was seen as a crucial step towards the return of elected representatives and the holding of Assembly elections subsequently in the two UTs — J&K and Ladakh — to end Central rule imposed in June 2018.

During the interaction — a first since the revocation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019 — PM Modi said he wanted to remove ‘Dilli ki duri’ as well as ‘Dil ki duri’ (distance from Delhi as well as distance of heart) with J&K, news agency PTI reported.

The Prime Minister insisted that the delimitation exercise should be completed before elections in the region and said that an elected government will strengthen the development trajectory of J&K. “Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory,” he tweeted after the meet.

Talking to PTI after the meeting, which was attended by 14 leaders from J&K, National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said he urged PM Modi to work towards building trust in the region by ensuring that its full statehood is restored.

“There is a loss of trust which needs to be restored immediately and for that, to begin with, the Centre should work for the restoration of complete statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah was quoted as saying by PTI. “I conveyed to the prime minister that the statehood means reverting even the IAS and IPS cadres of Jammu and Kashmir. The state has to be in totality.”

Reiterating Abdullah’s demand, his son and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “We told PM that we don’t stand with what was done on 5th Aug 2019. We’re not ready to accept it. But we won’t take the law into hands. We’ll fight this in court. We also told PM that there’s been a breach of trust between and state and Centre. It is the Centre’s duty to restore it.”

People’s Democratic Party chief and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti mentioned the difficulties J&K residents are facing post-August 5, 2019 events.

“People of J&K are in a lot of difficulties after 5th Aug 2019. They’re angry, upset and emotionally shattered. They feel humiliated. I told PM that people of J&K don’t accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated unconstitutionally, illegally & immorally,” Mufti said.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said his party raised five demands during the meeting: restoration of statehood soon, holding Assembly elections to restore democracy, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K, release of all political detainees should be released and restoration of domicile rules.

People’s Conference leader Muzzafar Hussain Baig said there was complete unanimity for the restoration of peace in J&K.

“All leaders demanded statehood. To which PM said, the delimitation process should conclude first and then other issues will be addressed. It was a satisfactory meeting. There was complete unanimity for restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” Baig said. Terming the meeting “cordial” and “positive”, he added that PM Modi assured that he will do everything to make Jammu and Kashmir a zone of peace rather than conflict.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present at the meeting, said that the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. “We are committed to ensure all round development of J&K… the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament,” Shah tweeted.