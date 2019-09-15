J&K starts process to identify land for two medi-city projects

In the first significant initiative after the Union government scrapped J&K’s special status last month, the administration led by Governor Satya Pal Malik has begun the process to identify and transfer land for two medi-cities in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The move is significant because J&K plans to invite private investors to set up these mega-projects, seen as the first step to allow transfer of land to non-J&K residents in the newly carved Union Territory. Article 370 and Article 35A earlier barred outsiders from buying land in J&K.

The decision was taken by the high-level State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Malik. Five advisers to the Governor are members of the SAC.

In a statement, the administration said the SAC approved the policy document to set up the two medi-cities “along with identification/transfer of land by the Revenue Department”.

Facilities expected in the medi-cities includes medical colleges and hospitals, super-specialty centres of excellence, nursing, pharmaceuticals, hospital management and dental colleges, ayurvedic colleges and hospitals and medical education hubs, AYUSH centres, research centres with residential areas, staff quarters and guest houses, etc.

The administration has not said how much land will be needed for the project.

The statement said private partners will be invited to set up the medi-cities, and the administration will notify “identified geographies” in in Jammu and Kashmir divisions for the projects.

The administration, as per the statement, “will support in providing land, financial aid and assistance subject to the State Health Care Investment Policy-2019”.

“The private investor would be required to design, finance, construct (and) equip the Medi-City with necessary medical and non-medical infrastructure and run and maintain the facility,” it stated.