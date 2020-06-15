J&K: SRO 202 scrapped, probation of fresh appointees down to 2 years

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu.

The UT government Monday withdrew the controversial SRO 202 that made it mandatory for a new appointee recruited in Jammu and Kashmir to work on probation at the minimum scale of pay for a period of five years.

This was revealed in a tweet by Union Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, who wrote: “`LG #JammuAndKashmir Sh Murmu just now called up to convey that as suggested to him, #SRO202 will not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under SRO202, the probation period has been reduced to two years. Must compliment him for prompt response’’.

Sources confirmed the withdrawal of SRO 202, saying the job policy will not be applicable in new recruitments by the UT government that has set the process of filling up nearly 10,000 posts during the next few months. About nearly 12,000 – 13,000 youth who were recruited by erstwhile PDP-BJP government in the past, sources said that their probation period also stands reduced to two years.

The SRO 202 was brought by the erstwhile PDP-BJP government in 2015 on the pretext of providing jobs to more unemployed youth with its meager financial resources. However, the provision had evoked protests from youth since its inception.

Pointing out that there have been almost no recruitment during the past two years, a senior official said that almost all the youth recruited by the erstwhile government must have completed their probation period of two years.

The withdrawal of SRO 202, sources said, followed advice by Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to the UT government in view of widespread resentment among educated unemployed youth. Only last week, he had during his address after formally inaugurating a bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal for the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh had said that “it is not compatible with the new scheme of things and therefore, needs to be revisited’’.

“The matter has been discussed and soon the Lt Government’s regime will review SRO 202,’’ he said, adding “however, there should be no politics on this issue at the cost of youth’’.

Ever since the implementation of SRO 202 in June 2015, it has been opposed by both the government employees and educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir as “discriminatory’’ and “anti-youth’’, as also violative of its own Minimum Wages Act and the Supreme Court judgment of equal pay for equal work.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, too, had last year demanded amendment in rules framed under SRO 202, adding that these prescribe that a person appointed to a government post shall be on a probation of five years and during that period, he/she shall be entitled to only the basic pay. However, the standard recruitment rules only provide for two years of probation, he had pointed out.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd