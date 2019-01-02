J&K: SPO killed by suspected militants in Pulwama

A Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police was killed by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Tuesday.

The policeman belongs to the village in which an encounter took place a few days where four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed by security forces.

According to a police spokesperson, militants on Tuesday evening barged into the house of a policeman at Hanjan-Payeen in Pulwama and “fired upon him, injuring him critically.” The victim was identified as Sameer Ahmad Mir, a resident of Hanjan-Payeen, and an SPO.

“Sameer sustained critical gunshot wounds in this incident and was evacuated to nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom,” the spokesperson said.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

J-K Police said on Twitter, “We have lost a colleague #Sameer Ahmad Mir in a #terror incident at #Pulwama. We condemn this gruesome killing…”