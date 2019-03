A Special Police Officer from Shopian district’s Vehil village succumbed to her injuries shortly after she was shot at by unidentified assailants at her house. Militants fired on Khushboo Jan at her village in Vehil area of Shopian district. According to J&K Police, she sustained critical injuries and was evacuated to a hospital where she succumbed.

Police has also registered a case and initiated an investigation in the matter.

More details awaited.