J&K: Special Commission of Inquiry under consideration of govt in custodial death of teacher

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has told the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) thata Special Commission of Inquiry was under active consideration of the government in the custodial killing of Rizwan Asad Pandit, a 29-year-old school principal from Awantipora, who died in police custody last week.

In a statement issued by the KCCI, “The Hon’ble Governor assured the delegation that his administration would take serious and effective steps to probe the incident and the guilty would face the full force of the law. He (Governor Satya Pal Malik) said the appeal of the public for a Special Commission of Inquiry was under active consideration of the Government. The Hon’ble Governor stated his resolve for providing avenues of justice to the people and said he would ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.”

It further said that KCCI “conveyed the anguish expressed by the business community and the civil society at the killing of Rizwan Asad Pandit, a 29-year-old school teacher.” “The Hon’ble Governor was apprised about the impression that Rizwan Asad Pandit had died in State custody due to the physical torture inflicted upon him….”

The government said that the magisterial inquiry is being conducted by the district authorities in Pulwama. The KCCI added that several other important matters were discussed with the J-K Governor.

A delegation held an interaction with the Governor at Raj Bhawan, Jammu on Friday, KCCI informed.

Last week, family members of Rizwan had said he was picked up from his home for questioning on March 17. Two days later, the police confirmed that Rizwan died in police custody. In the press release, J-K Police mentioned that Rizwan was detained in connection with a “terror case”.