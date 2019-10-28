Toggle Menu
J&K: Grenade attack near bus stand in Sopore, six injured

Several people were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district on Monday, ANI reported.

The grenade attack took place near a bus stand in Sopore.

Six people were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district on Monday, officials said, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The attack comes two days after “unknown terrorists” lobbed a grenade on Karan Nagar police station in Srinagar, thereby injuring six CRPF personnel.

The 144th battalion of the paramilitary force was manning a checkpoint at the police station when the incident took place at around 6.30 pm, according to CRPF officials. The grenade explosion caused panic in the area, followed by firing which was promptly retaliated by the special forces troops.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

