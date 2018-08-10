J&K: Sopore encounter toll rises to five

Jammu and Kashmir DGP S P Vaid had on Wednesday tweeted that five militants were trapped at the encounter site. However, only four bodies were recovered from the Dooniwari forest area. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File) Jammu and Kashmir DGP S P Vaid had on Wednesday tweeted that five militants were trapped at the encounter site. However, only four bodies were recovered from the Dooniwari forest area. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The number of militants killed in the Sopore encounter went up to five after forces found another body on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP S P Vaid had on Wednesday tweeted that five militants were trapped at the encounter site. However, only four bodies were recovered from the Dooniwari forest area.

The encounter broke out when militants opened fire on security forces while they were conducting searches inside the forest area at Ladoora, police said.

The security forces retaliated to the firing. “… One security force personnel sustained injuries and was evacuated to the hospital,” the police said in a statement.

In the ensuing encounter, five militants were killed.

A huge cache of arms and other incriminating material was recovered from the site, the police claimed on Thursday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the militants were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba. Their identities were being ascertained.

Meanwhile, militants “tortured” a youth to death in Kulgam area South Kashmir, according to the police.

The police said militants abducted two youths from Kulgam. They were identified as Mehraj Ahmad of Kulgam and Arif Ahmad of Khudwani.

“Arif was later retrieved and his body bore visible torture marks. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed.”

The police have registered a case under relevant sections.

