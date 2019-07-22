Toggle Menu
J&K: Soldier killed after Pakistan troops violate ceasefire in Rajouri district

Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with the firing of small arms and shelling during the wee hours. The Indian army retailed befittingly, said a defence ministry spokesperson.

The identity of the martyred soldier is yet to be known. According to sources, the soldier was deployed in Keri Battal area.

An Indian soldier was killed on Monday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, second such incident in the last three days.

Meanwhile, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with the firing of small arms and shelling during the wee hours. The Indian army retailed befittingly, he added.

A civilian was injured Saturday morning as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts. Identified as Zaffarullah of Mankote, who is apparently the main Sarpanch of the area, sources said, ceasefire violation from across the border started around 9 am on Saturday.

