J&K: Two soldiers killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

An Army soldier lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Machil sector of Kupwara district while and a BSF jawan was killed by sniper fire from across LoC in Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

“There was an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Macchil sector in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday) at 10.45 am,” an Army official said.

One soldier was killed in the Pakistani firing, he said. “Our troops retaliated in adequate measure to the Pakistani

aggression,” he added.

This was the second ceasefire violation along the LoC in Kashmir valley within 24 hours. One soldier was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Uri sector on Wednesday.

The second incident, in which a BSF jawan was killed and another injured, occurred at the Rakhee post in the evening. The sector is manned by the troops of the 126th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF).

While a bullet hit Constable P Biswas on the left shoulder, Constable Mansa Ram suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, PTI reported. Biswas succumbed to his injuries as the two jawans were being evacuated in a helicopter to the nearest medical facility. The condition of the other jawan is stable, officials said.

