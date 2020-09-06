J&K: Soldier killed, 2 others injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire

According to officials, Pakistani troops opened fire on Indian positions in the Naugam sector of Kupwara on Saturday morning. (File photo)

An Indian Army soldier was killed and two others were injured in firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

The Army said it has given a “befitting response to the ceasefire violation”.

According to officials, Pakistani troops opened fire on Indian positions in the Naugam sector of Kupwara on Saturday morning. This was followed by intense mortar shelling on Indian pickets.

Indian soldiers responded and a soldier was killed and two others were injured during the exchange.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam sector in the morning of September 5 by firing mortars and other weapons,” Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said, adding, “One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty. Two soldiers sustained injuries and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital (in Srinagar). Their condition in stable.”

Sources said the exchange of fire and mortars was intense and rare in this sector. While there has been a surge in cross-LoC firing in Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch sectors, the Valley has relatively seen fewer such incidents.

