J&K: Soldier succumbs to injuries in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan

"The soldier was critically injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on the Indian side. He later succumbed to injuries," a spokesperson said.

Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was killed in Pak firing, Monday night.

A soldier, injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector Monday evening, succumbed on Tuesday. The jawan has been identified as Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

Jawed hailed from Bihar’s Marrar village in Morrahi tehsil of Khagaria district. He is survived by his wife.

“Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.

Meanwhile, Northern Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh along with all ranks offered deepest condolences to the family of jawan.

