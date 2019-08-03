Jammu and Kashmir News Live Updates: Panic in Valley; govt suspends Machail Yatra too

Welcome to our LIVE blog. The Kashmir Valley is fuelled with uncertainty and is in panic mode after the government suspended the Amarnath Yatra. On Saturday, Governor Satya Pal Malik Administration suspended the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage in hilly Kishtwar’s Paddar area adjoining Kashmir Valley. Follow to get the latest updates here!

After Amarnath, Governor Satya Pal Malik ’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning suspended the annual Machail Mata pilgrimage in hilly Kishtwar’s Paddar area adjoining Kashmir Valley. Machail yatra in Kishtwar’s Paddar area had started last month and it was to continue till September 5. Thousands of people from across the Jammu region visit the temple of Goddess Kaali situated at a height of 9.795 ft above sea level in Paddar area which also has world-famous Sapphire mines located nearby. Read More

The unprecedented order to curtail the Amarnath yatra abruptly is the latest in a series of government actions that has fuelled uncertainty and spread panic in the Kashmir Valley. People are queueing up at petrol pumps, outside grocery shops and ATMs, to stock up on supplies fearing the unknown. Airlines have waived cancellation charges, tourists are packing up to leave, even the National Institute of Technology in Srinagar issued a notice, citing the district administration, that class work for all courses “stands suspended till further orders”. Read More

Days ago, J-K Governor said no need to panic but series of orders did just the opposite

“We have inputs of a major militant strike on the Yatra and the tourists. There have been some recoveries too, as revealed by the Director General of Police and the Corps Commander in the press conference. That’s why this decision,” Additional DGP (Law and Order) Munir Khan told The Indian Express . Just about a week ago, senior government officials were upbeat about “grassroots democracy” gaining traction in the Valley with panchayats being empowered over the last nine months since elections and were celebrating the fact that yatra pilgrims had breached the numbers recorded the previous year.

On July 25, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered deployment of 100 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) to “strengthen the CI (counter-insurgency) grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in J&K”. This was later described by the police as a “relief to over-stretched training companies of J&K Police on duty since panchayat elections last year”. The additional troop deployment, however, had came on top of 400 companies of paramilitary forces rushed by the Centre to J&K after the Pulwama car bombing on February 14 this year. Two days later, J&K Police sent a wireless message to police officers asking them to “communicate shortfall or riot control equipment/ gas gun…for special law and order duties”. The police in the Valley were also asked to keep a satellite phone and bulldozer at every police station hinting at possible snapping of communication networks.

The government termed these orders as “fake” and even said it would act against rumour mongers. In fact, on July 30, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said, “None of the orders being shown are valid, there is a lot of rumour mongering here and no need to pay attention to that. Everything is fine, everything is normal.”

On July 28, a Divisional Security Commissioner of Railways in the Valley asked railway officials to store ration for four months, not to keep their family members in Kashmir and to restrict staff leave due to “emergency situations”. The letter said precautionary security measures have been directed after receiving inputs from “different security agencies” including SSP Railways Srinagar regarding “forecast of deteriorating situation in Kashmir valley and issue of law and order for a long period”. On the same day, another order was issued by police asking its officers in Srinagar to “provide details of mosques and their management… for onward submission to higher authorities”.

The Kashmir Valley is fuelled with uncertainty and is in panic mode after the government, in a security advisory on Friday, suspended the Amarnath Yatra, and asked tourists to leave the state at the earliest fearing a major militant strike. The unprecedented is the latest in a series of government actions in the state. An estimated 11,000 tourists, including yatris and over 200 foreign visitors, are currently in the Valley, government officials told The Indian Express .

People line up at a petrol pump in Srinagar following the government advisory on Friday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Political leaders have appealed to the Centre to prevent the Kashmir situation to prevent it from any kind of uncertainties. In Delhi, the top leadership of the Congress urged the Narendra Modi government not to take any decision that could “precipitate a deep crisis”, and asked it to maintain “constitutional guarantees” given to J&K. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reached out to mainstream political leaders in the Valley on how best to address the situation and the apprehension over possible abrogation of J&K’s Constitutional safeguards.

The order to tourists and yatris is unprecedented. Even at the height of militancy, the Yatra kept its date. This adds to the uncertainty in the Valley. The seizure of Pak-origin weapons strengthens New Delhi’s case that the terror tap from across the border is still very much open.

Just about a week ago, senior government officials were upbeat about “grassroots democracy” gaining traction in the Valley with panchayats being empowered over the last nine months since elections and were celebrating the fact that yatra pilgrims had breached the numbers recorded the previous year.

Non-BJP political leaders in the Valley claim this flurry of orders suggests that the establishment is preparing for “defining action” in the Valley which could include diluting or abrogation of Article 35A that defines the state residents of Jammu and Kashmir and their rights.

