J&K: Sitaram Yechury moves SC for production of detained CPI(M) leader Tarigami

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Saturday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking production of party leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, reported news agency PTI. Tarigami has been under detention in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370.

The matter is likely to be heard in the apex court on Monday, August 26. The writ petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the party said.

Tarigami, a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) and four-time MLA of the dissolved J&K Assembly has reportedly been unwell.

Yechury had been detained at the Srinagar airport on August 9 when he went to meet Tarigami.

The party’s official handle had tweeted regarding the incident: “Sitaram Yechury has being detained at Srinagar Airport and not allowed to move anywhere. This despite the fact that he had informed the administration about his visit to meet CPIM MLA MY Tarigami who is not well & other party workers. We strongly protest this illegal detention,” it wrote.

His detention at the airport had come a day after he had written to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik regarding their intention to visit. “Both of us had written to the J&K governor requesting him that there should be no hurdles for our visit… despite that we have been detained. I wanted to meet my ailing colleague and our comrades who are here,” Yechury had said, as per PTI reports.

(With inputs from PTI)