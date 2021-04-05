J&K shuts schools as cases spike

Sinha also said that “all gathering for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only”.

THE JAMMU and Kashmir administration on Sunday decided to shut schools in the Union Territory following a surge in Covid-19 infections. However, the decision has drawn flak as the administration has organised the Tulip Festival in Srinagar, allowing uncontrolled crowds inside the city’s Tulip Garden.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced that the administration has decided to shut schools in wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases in J&K.

Sinha also said that “all gathering for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only”. However, the examinations for Classes X and XII will be held as per schedule. J&K on Sunday recorded 573 fresh Covid-19 cases.