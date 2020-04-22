J&K: At least two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

The encounter between militants and security forces is underway. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) The encounter between militants and security forces is underway. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

At least two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Melahura area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday morning. The gunfight is underway as two more militants are still trapped.

“Two militants have been killed in Shopian encounter. Encounter still going on. Two more militants are still trapped,” said J&K Police.

On Saturday, three CRPF men were killed and two injured after militants fired at a checkpoint in North Kashmir’s Sopore. “There was a naka (checkpoint) in the area. They(militants) fired at us and we retaliated. We have lost three men,” Zulfiquar Hasan, CRPF’s Special DG (J&K Zone) told The Indian Express.

A day before, four militants, two of whom had recently attacked a police party, were killed in separate encounters. One of the gunfights took place in Kishtwar district. The two militants slain there were identified as Basharat Hussain and Ashiq Hussain. They had killed a Special Police Officer and injured another near Dacchan area earlier this week, before decamping with their weapons, police said.

The other encounter took place in Dairoo village in South Kashmir’s Shopian in the early hours.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

