J&K: Two militants killed in overnight operation in Shopian, search operation on for third one

At least two militants were killed — first one on Tuesday and another one on Wednesday morning — in an encounter with security forces in the Melhura area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. According to the police, the operation continued through the night. While the police have recovered the two bodies, search for the third militant is underway in the area.

“Operation at Melhura Shopian continued through the night. Two terrorists have been killed and their bodies have been recovered. For the third, search operation is on,” a Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said.

The encounter had started on Tuesday after the militants had fired on a search party which triggered retaliation by the security personnel.

On Monday, three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Qazigund in Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Police said joint forces on Sunday night launched a cordon and search operation in Qazigund’s Lower Munda. “…during search operation hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon the search party, the fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” Kulgam police said.

