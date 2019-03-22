Encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian, third in last 24 hours in valley

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on early Friday morning. Police said this is the third encounter which has taken place in the valley in the last 24 hours.

A tweet from Kashmir police range today morning read: “Exchange of fire at #ImamSahib #Shopian. Area under Cordon. Details will follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

On Thursday, two separate encounters broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla and Bandipora district of north Kashmir. Two civilians were held hostage by militants in the Bandipora encounter of which one of was rescued.

“Efforts are on to rescue the other civilian, reportedly a minor, who is held hostage by militants,” police said.

Meanwhile, in the Baramulla encounter at Kalantara in Kreeri area, two militants were killed. A cordon and search operation was launched at Kalantara area on Wednesday evening and suspected militants fired at the search party during the operation. On Thursday morning contact was established with the militants leading to an encounter.