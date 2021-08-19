J&K: SHO removed for assault on media

J&K POLICE on Wednesday took action against a Station House Officer a day after police personnel led by him assaulted over a dozen journalists while they were covering the Muharram procession in Srinagar.

“DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh takes serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday. SSP Srinagar directed to take immediate action against the erring police officer,” J&K Police tweeted Wednesday. Immediately after the tweet, SHO Shergarhi Aftab Ahmad was removed and attached to the District Police Lines.

Tuesday’s incident had triggered anger among the journalists, with the Kashmir Press Club condemning it and demanding strict action against the police officials involved. “Scores of media persons were on Tuesday thrashed by the policemen when they were performing their professional duties…,” it had said.