J&K: At least 15 students injured after explosion at school in Pulwama

At least 15 students were injured in a mysterious explosion inside a school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The explosion took place inside the classroom of a private school known as Falai-e-Millat at Pulwama’s Narbal district. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. While some have suffered splinter injuries, others have been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

Police officers have reached the spot and are ascertaining the nature and circumstances of the blast. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.