J&K: Seven security personnel injured in grenade attack

At least seven security personnel, including six CRPF men, were injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

Advertising

IG (Operations), Kashmir Sector, CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan told The Indian Express that “six CRPF personnel and one Jammu and Kashmir policeman sustained minor injuries in the attack… All of them are stable”.

A statement issued by the state police, however, said that only five security personnel were injured in the attack at Arwani in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district. “Today evening, from a crowd, terrorists lobbed a grenade towards security forces. In this incident five security force personnel sustained injuries,” the statement said. It added that the injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. “After administering them with first aid, all the five security forces personnel were discharged from the hospital and are stated to be stable,” it said.

A case has been registered in the matter, the statement added.