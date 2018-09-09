J&K: Setback for Mehbooba Mufti as former PDP minister refuses to be part of core panel

J&K Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti J&K Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti

J&K Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti’s efforts at reconciliation got a setback on Saturday as senior party leader Minister Haseeb Drabu, who was sacked as the finance minister in March, refused to be part of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) — an empowered committee of the party.

Mufti on Friday had announced Drabu’s inclusion into the committee. Former minister Altaf Bukhari was also nominated to the PAC.

“After giving it a serious thought, I am afraid, I am not convinced that the PAC is genuinely empowered to pursue whatever is required to bring back the politics of the state from its current state of abyss,” Drabu told Mufti in a letter. “I thank you for the nomination, but regret my inability to be a part of this PAC.”

He called the restructuring of party and reconstitution of PAC as an “appeasement”. Drabu said that he had learned about the nomination into the PAC through social media. “I was pleasantly surprised to read, first in the social media and subsequently in the print media, that I have been ‘nominated’ to the PAC of the J&K Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.

Speaking on ‘Kashmir: The Way Forward’ in New Delhi on March 9, Drabu had set off a political storm in J&K when he said: “Don’t see J&K as a conflict state and a political issue. It is a society which has social issues right now.” He was sacked by the then J&K government soon after.

